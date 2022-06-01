To The Daily Sun,
Heaven and hell must be getting kind of crowded, don't you think? You do think, don't you? Yes, about people killing people every day for no reason or even for their own reason. By the way, guns do not kill, a person has to pull the trigger.
What about Roe vs Wade giving mothers-to-be permission to kill their (his and hers) baby. Gee, have I been wrong all these years? I thought it took a male and female to make a baby, even animals instinctively know that. We are not animals, sometimes I wonder, we have a brain to think, which allows us to choose between right and wrong. So, if it takes a male and female to make this baby, why should the male not have a choice? Is it because she, her body, carries it till she decides to "abort" it. Don't kill God's gift. Let it be born and gift it to a couple who will love and care for it. I could go on and on, but the choice would be yours.
Killing is a controversial subject, whew. But the war in Ukraine needs you to make at least two more choices. Do you think killing the enemy is right or wrong? Killing is absolute, but you are protecting more lives than your own. So in my opinion, during a war, it is your duty to protect lives and property. The enemy are people, with families, just like you and me. Someone said, and I quote, "The 10 commandments are not multiple choice." Your choice, number one. A very important number two choice. Vote. To live in a free country or a socialist regime where they think and make choices for you, not in your best interest. God Bless America.
Theresa Gebhard
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.