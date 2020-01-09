To The Daily Sun,
Had to laugh when I read Steve Earl’s letter to the editor Jan 8. Part of the letter he references an article from a Tina Griego, about the cost of illegal immigrants. He comes up with a saving of $538.3 billion a year.
I wanted to look into this; a quick internet search found that this is a false article. Ms. Griego states so on her post. The article Steve is referencing was circulated around the right-wing nut botes, who then try and get into mainstream papers through fools like Steve.
Mr. Earl has stated in the past that he uses viable news sources; this proves not. Remember, any letter or anything from Steve demands a quick internet search to verify.
Mirno C. Pasquali, PAC
Laconia
