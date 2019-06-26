To The Daily Sun,
I just read Steve Earle’s June 25 letter ("Deplorables' good enough to vote & you can bet they will") and I have to correct him on a couple things. First, regarding this comment: “Let me point out to any confused, well intended, politically correct, or just uninformed, that every human being has either two X chromosomes or one X and one Y chromosome, no exceptions…”
Actually Steve, there are exceptions, but I guess you missed that class when you “went through nursing school.” The four that come to mind are Turner’s Syndrome (XO, or just X) and Triple-X Syndrome (XXX), which occur in people with a female genotype, and Klinefelter’s Syndrome (XXY) and XYY Syndrome (XYY), which occur in individuals with a male genotype. Next time you call out people for being “uninformed,” try to make sure you're not one of them. Oh, and as to the other correction, it’s “AOC” (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), not “OAC” (whoever that is).
Paul Fedorchak
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.