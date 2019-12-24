To The Daily Sun,
A recent writer to the LDS had the statement “In war (and politics) truth is the first casualty.” After reading the 19-page executive summary in the Horowitz report (https://www.justice.gov/storage/120919-examination.pdf) I could not agree more. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, PBS, the Guardian, New York Times, etc. have been pushing a false narrative of Trump/Russia collusion for three years and now that it has been proven to be fake news they are either downplaying the impact, accusing Attorney General Barr of maliciously influencing the report or ignoring it altogether. None of these addresses the real issue which is the lack of truth.
I’ll use a metaphor to get away from the politics and address the real heart of the matter. The Horowitz report is the equivalent of a bride to be walking in on her fiancé sleeping with her maid-of-honor. She has a choice to make. Ignore it or address what just happened. What would you do? Some would break off the engagement while others would just ignore the situation and go through with the marriage.
From a metaphorical standpoint, that is exactly where our country is today. The FBI (fiancé) peddled a false narrative of Russia collusion along with the left-leaning media (maid-of-honor) to the American public (bride-to-be) and she (us) need to decide what to do.
We knew when Robert Mueller submitted his report saying there was no collusion that the premise was false. It should have ended there, but it didn’t. Congress pivoted to obstruction of justice and pushed that for another six months. The left-leaning media (maid-of-honor) again was behind them 100%. Again, that fell apart when Robert Mueller was called in front of Congress and said there was no obstruction and again, the lie was never addressed.
So here we are now and the Democrats impeached President Trump. Metaphorically, Congress (now the husband) is in bed with the media (the neighbor’s wife). What’s the new fake story? It’s obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. The fact they have produced no indisputable evidence is irrelevant.
I hope the metaphor is not lost on you. The point of this letter is not to rehash what is playing out in the media but rather to ask everyone to step back and see the big picture. The commerce of the media is truth. If they provide it, they are helping the country unite and move forward as one nation under God. If they are providing lies, they are sowing the seeds of hate and dividing this country. If you don’t read the Horowitz report for yourself, you are complicit in spreading the same lies you are being fed. The truth is there. Trust is earned by those that tell the truth and those that don’t should be met with skepticism. Here is a link detailing CNN’s bias: https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/cnn/. Key phrases are “untrustworthy” and “bias by omission.” Please, research what you read and hear in the media.
I wish everyone a very merry Christmas.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.