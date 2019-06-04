To The Daily Sun:
In the kingdom of Gilmanton the foolishness continues at the reign of the Bishop!
Last spring, the Queen of Darkness shut off the lights at the town clerk /tax collector's office. No more paying your taxes or registering your horse and buggy on Monday and Thursday evenings. The poor peasants' only option is to stop toiling in the field and be there during working hours! Do not forget the office is closed also on Tuesday! Lest we forget that the Queen of Darkness is an elected official not under anyone's direction, but cannot any other employee in the Kingdom register a buggy on a Monday evening when the building is open for a selectmen's meeting?
Meanwhile in the neighboring village of Arundel , Maine a farmer spreading sludge on his farm has contaminated all his land. Hay and milk have something called PFOAs in them. The Kingdom of Gilmanton, with the blessing of the Bishop and the two selectmen, continue allowing sludge to be spread in Gilmanton. This continues even after the peasants voted to ban this toxic material!
This week the news from the castle is that one of the selectmen is resigning. A replacement must be appointed. With great wisdom the Bishop and his sidekick are going to appoint someone with experience. The King? Not the candidate that won nearly half the vote last March, his only experience is serving as a Knight in Gilmanton and a neighboring community his whole career. No, only someone that the Bishop and the sidekick feel will fit in with them.
Here you are, you lowly taxpaying peasant. Cannot register your buggy on Monday evening. Cannot stop sludge, 2,000 tons last year, from being spread in your village. Cannot have your favorite candidate serve you as a Selectman. And the Knights battle with the Bishop continues, as DTC lines its pockets with gold.
Don Guarino
Gilmanton
