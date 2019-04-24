To The Daily Sun,
A recent letter in the Daily Sun authored by Carlos Cardona, criticizing Laconia Representative Peter Spanos of not caring about Laconia’s roads, is without merit and factually wrong.
As many of us know, the Lakes Region has endured a long winter with many snowstorms and ice-covered roads that have wreaked havoc with our vehicles. We also know, Laconia was not spared.
Contrary to Mr. Cardona’s blatantly false statement that Representative Spanos is responsible for Laconia’s roads falling to disrepair, the FACTS show, it was Representative Spanos who took the initiative in working with the Laconia mayor, Governor Sununu and other legislative leaders to include in the State Budget $3.2 million dollars for Laconia’s infrastructure, which includes repairs for streets and roads.
Promoting false accusations serves no purpose, especially if one dismisses the real facts.
FACTS: If Mr. Cardona had done his research, he would have found it was his party, the Democrats, who removed the $3.2 MILLION from the State Budget. The same $3.2 million earmarked for Laconia.
I have served with Representative Spanos in the legislature and currently serve with him on the Lake Shore Redevelopment Commission — the Laconia State School project — and can attest to his determination, hard work and sincere interest in working for the betterment of Laconia and its citizens.
George Hurt
Gilford
