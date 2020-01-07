To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of the St. Vincent de Paul Children’s Foundation, I would like to thank everyone — local businesses, organizations, and individuals who donated to the 2019 Christmas Angel Program.
Your donations and thoughtfulness, whether it was cash, a check, clothing, a cuddly stuffed animal, or a pair of warm handmade mittens, helped make this year’s program a huge success! We provided over 525 children in the Lakes Region with an outfit of clothing, socks, underwear/diapers, and personal hygiene items. We couldn’t have done it without your help and generosity.
A big “Thank-you” goes out to all the hardworking volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul, who supported and worked the Christmas Angel Program. Your kind hearts and hardworking efforts helped hundreds of local families and their children have a Merry Christmas.
By continuing to work together, we can make a difference in the lives of the children in our community.
Sue Page
St. Vincent de Paul Children’s Foundation
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.