To The Daily Sun,
Thank you, Ed and Connie Bickford.
This is an open letter to two of the most wonderfully kind and caring people that I met, quite unexpectedly, only a couple of weeks ago. And yes, they are my heroes, true angels, and restorers of my faith in humanity!
While I was desperately working and preparing to move pretty much on my own from a three-bedroom home into a 750 s.f. apartment, a real downsizing nightmare, they stopped by one day to pick up a single box of bubble wrap I had offered online for free.
After learning that I still had numerous large items that I needed to somehow dispose of, they very kindly offered to come back in their truck to pick some of them up and hold them for a future church rummage sale. I gratefully accepted their offer, but the day they came back was a difficult and extremely stressful one for me. With just two days left before closing on my house, I still hadn’t quite figured out how I was going to get rid of lots of other items that I couldn’t take with me. The stress and utter exhaustion got to me and I teared up as we talked about what I still had to get done in a very short amount of time.
Once again, these two amazing people offered to go unload their truck and come back and take away anything/everything that I needed to move out of the house, including several items slated for the dump! Within an hour, they returned with an empty truck, loaded every single thing into it that I wasn’t able to deal with myself, and drove away! And I even got hugs from them when they left!
What these two remarkable individuals did for me was HUGE and so unbelievably and incredibly kind. They didn’t know me, they didn’t have to offer me any help whatsoever, they did it out of the kindness of their hearts and did not want to accept payment for their efforts! They saw a woman trying to get through a really difficult time, alone, and offered to help without hesitation!
Thank you, thank you, thank you, from the bottom of my heart, Ed and Connie Bickford! Please know that I am now, and always will be, eternally grateful for your miraculous appearance in my life and your unwavering kindness and generosity toward me ... a total stranger. I wish you abundant joy and many wonderful and happy encounters and blessings in your life. God bless you both!
Lee Harrington
York Beach ME
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.