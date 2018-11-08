To The Daily Sun,
Last Tuesday was my first general election as Moultonborough Town Moderator and I want to take a moment to thank all those who worked to make our election day successful. Voters came and went in an orderly and very well-organized manner due mostly to the many people who work on the front lines of the election as well as behind the scenes. The many volunteers, from ballot clerks, Supervisors of the Checklist, Selectmen, Administration and town facilities staff, Moultonborough Police and the Town Clerk and staff, make it all possible. Kudos to all. Much of it is very tedious work and some of it continues well after the election to assure that our checklist and election results are all accurate and by the book. Many, many hours of detailed work are involved and all should be recognized for the great job they do on our behalf. (They certainly made my job very easy).
I am pleased to report that the Attornery General inspector that came late Tuesday found zero deficiencies and was very complimentary in her evaluation.
Once again, thanks to all and I hope to see you all again at the polls on the second Tuesday in March for our local elections.
Paul T. Punturieri
Moultonborough Town Moderator
