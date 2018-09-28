To The Daily Sun,
I would like to commend Stand Up Laconia for an excellent and meaningful presentation on vaping/Juul last night! The presenter was Laurie Warnock from the Northern New England Poison Center. The program was a powerful and informative. I believe everyone, parents and grandparents especially, need to learn and understand this situation in light of our massive opioid crisis!
Thank you again Standup Laconia for educating this community!
Judi Lundh
Laconia
