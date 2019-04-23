Bravo to Ensign Zach Ellis! And Thank You to Capt. David Kutcher (Ret.).
You are brave men.
It's not easy to put your reputation and hopes on the line for another. It's not easy to recognize one's need for help, hard to accept and even harder to do anything with. You have both displayed the spirit and tenacity that is all too often unsung but that makes our military the best in the world and is a beacon of inspiration to others. Ask any wounded warrior or single parent. For some of them getting out of bed in the morning is an almost overwhelming task; getting their lives sorted out is a Herculean effort.
Congratulations to two very good men and thank you for sharing your heartening story.
Martha Laisne
Belmont
