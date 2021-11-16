To The Daily Sun,
Two Republican presumptive nominees for U.S. Senate have announced they will not be seeking a U.S. Senate seat in 2022. Now, the NH Republican party is pawing for the nearest establishment cookie cutter “yes man" to fill the existential void they would like you to believe exists.
The media, which apparently drives fear, hysteria and political savior propaganda to enslave us, has failed to mention that I am running for U.S. Senate. Yes, I declared my candidacy with the FEC in August 2021.
No, I am not your political savior either. The people of New Hampshire are the sovereign body politic and they, with the sovereign political bodies of our sister states, have the right, ability, and duty to say, “yes” to individual liberty, “yes” to state sovereignty, “yes” to continued U.S. independence, and “yes” to free and competitive markets.
With God’s blessings, the common sense and the relentless dedication of the people of New Hampshire, I will be the next U.S. Senator for the great state of New Hampshire in 2022. With The people as my leader, and our founding documents as my map and compass, we will again live in freedom and prosperity. So help me God.
First, they will ignore me. Then, they will laugh at you. Next, they will fight us. Finally, we will win.
Tejasinha Sivalingam
Ashland
