First, I admit that I am not a physicist, nor an environmental scientist; however, I am a voracious reader, intellectually honest, educated in scientific inquiry, and I challenge errors where I find them. Second, I point to the work of others as the basis of my hypothesis, that the man-made climate change theory is bad science or fraud, but the hypothesis is my own. I am eager for someone to prove my hypothesis conclusively incorrect while also actually addressing the underlying plasma and electrical science which informs my position.
Lastly, I will admit, that even if someone were to disprove the plasma-electric-magnetic universe model erroneous, I would still hold the green new deal polices are destructive.
In simple terms, the scientific “consensus" is that gravity dominates the universe. This is a fallacy; rather plasma and electricity are the dominant force in the universe. Visit thunderbolts.info and read some of the writings by authors such as D. Scott, D. Talbott, W. Thornhill, T. Findlay, and others.
The sun is a relatively cool, positively-charged body that is powered by external sources, and the weather on earth is the result of celestial electrical circuits extending through space and connecting with earth.
If there is climate change on earth, it is likely explained by possibilities within the electric universe model, such as electrical stress on the sun’s surface.
Relying blindly on “consensus” is antithetical to science, as scientific inquiry should constantly be attempting to challenge and potentially overturn what is held as “consensus”. True scientific inquiry should equally consider the minority and the majority opinion, currently it does not. We must avoid a technocratic state, and an exclusively scientific epistemological hegemony. Science can inform individual relationships and free-will, but individuals and sovereign states should make their own choices.
