Months ago I was asked, “What do you think about the future of America?” I responded, "That is what we are deciding right now in 2022.”
The 2022 midterm primaries are about one thing: The people. The question before us is: “Do we want to be free and prosperous?”
I implore you to vote for the American people and for their empowerment through individual rights, state sovereignty, and the continued unity and independence of the United States of America.
We are in a highly dynamic and even volatile situation, but nothing will happen in America unless the people give authorization. Our future is in our hands. Take a full deep diaphragmatic breath, smile, and tell yourself, “We choose freedom and prosperity.”
The 2022 Republican primary is not about how good any candidate looks, it is not about which party is less evil, it is not about all the left and right fear porn and propaganda, nor the feel good echo chambers. It is simply about what positive direction you, the people, want to take, and what objectives you want to achieve. However, remember the positive direction is not always the easiest, because it may require we get out of a rut.
I am running for United States Senate because I love you, and I want you to be free and prosperous. I will hold the door of freedom and prosperity open for you, but we must walk through it together. Godspeed.
