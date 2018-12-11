To The Daily Sun,
Is the Elf on the Shelf ignoring you? Did you not find what you needed at the Children’s Auction?
Perhaps the Taste of the Lakes Region tickets are what you need to complete your Christmas list.
The date is March 31; the time is 4:30 to 6 p/m. and the tickets are $30 a piece, available at altrusalaconia@gmail.com.
Please come and support our programs. All monies are returned to the community.
Nancy G. LeRoy
Laconia
