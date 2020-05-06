To The Daily Sun,
To all those who resist wearing masks:
I wear a mask for YOU.
I wear a mask and even though I feel as if I am going to suffocate if I have to wear it one more minute, I keep it on just the same.
I wear a mask because I don't know if I am carrying this potentially deadly virus and so I could possibly infect you and potentially, your entire family.
I wear a mask, not only out of respect for the people I encounter in my brief interlude with the outside world, but for those already over taxed front line heroes who might have to work even harder if someone became infected because I was too selfish to wear one.
I wear a mask even though a feeling of panic often washes over me so strongly, that, combined with the stress of having to shop in an environment that may make me sick or even kill me, I sometimes find it necessary to take anti-anxiety medication before I leave the house.
We are all living in a unique moment in time, experiencing the same bizarre circumstances. We have been caught up in an event that will serve to alter our lives in ways we could never before imagine. And how we react to these circumstances in this moment will determine our future for years to come.
I wear a mask for you and yours.
T.K. Whalen
Sanbornton
You wear a mask for me and mine.
We wear masks for one another. Because this is the ONLY way we are going to survive this horrific virus.
T.K. Whalen
Sanbornton
