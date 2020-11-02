To the Daily Sun,
Supporters of Bill Wright have written letters questioning the ability of Richard Robinson to serve as Belknap County sheriff because he has been retired from law enforcement for 17 years. This argument presumes that years of training and experience evaporate from an officer upon retirement. They do not. In fact, Richard Robinson’s second career as general manager of a million dollar business only enhances his qualifications to lead the Sheriff’s Department.
The critical issue in this race is each candidate’s judgment. Good judgment matters. Richard Robinson has good judgment. He has had a successful law enforcement career culminating with the position of chief of police. As general manager of Autoserv Kia he has required good judgment skills. The jury is out on Bill Wright. Concerning are the allegations in Mr. Taylor’s piece in the Daily Sun of October 3, 2020, which have never been addressed.
1. Why didn't Bill Wright inform the acting sheriff of a request from his subordinate (number two on the Drug Task Force and also a Tilton Officer) for assistance in a case of illegal drugs involving a family member of a Tilton Police officer?
2. Following the assistance, the Tilton officer, whose family member was involved, provided a lengthy statement to the Sheriff’s Department. Said statement indicated that the Tilton pfficer who also was Bill Wright’s second in command on the Drug Task Force knew about the illegal drug activity for four years. What, if anything, did Bill Wright do to investigate the sworn statement implicating his second in command of knowledge of illegal drug activity?
3. What, if anything, did Bill Wright know of the illegal drug activity?
4. Why did Bill Wright circumvent the chain of command?
5. Why weren’t the actions of the lead and second in command of the Drug Task Force involving the “unusual” treatment of the Tilton officer’s family not investigated?
What we do know is that Chief Deputy Perkins complained about Bill Wright and the Tilton Officer’s actions and the latter two complained that Chief Deputy Perkins’ statements were untruthful and that he had abused his position by advancing an unauthorized internal affairs investigation focusing on them. Sheriff Moyer requested that Strafford County investigate the allegations against Dave Perkins. Sheriff Moyer didn't make any referral regarding the allegations against Bill Wright and the Tilton officer, despite the fact that this now year plus mess involving the department arose out of Bill Wright’s actions! The Strafford County Sheriff’s Department investigation cleared Dave Perkins of Bill Wright’s allegations. Why was there no independent investigation of the actions of Bill Wright and the Tilton officer which gave rise to all of this?
We don’t know the answer? What we do know from the information outlined in Mr. Taylor’s piece of October 3 is that Bill Wright’s actions are in question.
Judgment matters and public office requires transparency. In my opinion, Richard Robinson is the better candidate.
Suzanne Rock Salmon
Gilford
