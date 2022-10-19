Thanks to the Laconia Daily Sun for the article “As Gunstock audit finally arrives, committee's lack of Right to Know compliance raises questions about public access, transparency.” (Oct. 17)
It is yet another story of the betrayal of Belknap County voters by fringe Free State politicians who just don’t seem to understand that the rules apply to them. Barbara Comtois is seeking a fourth term in the New Hampshire House and knows better. She should have demanded that the meeting be public, spoken out in public, and done whatever it took to protect the voters. Yet she did not. She instead backed the Free State agenda of the Belknap County chair, Michael Sylvia, and former chair, Norm Silber — the people who appointed her to be secretary of the delegation.
Dawn Johnson claimed at a recent Laconia candidate forum that she would work for transparency in government and respect the voters. After two years in the Legislature and a seat on the Laconia School Board, she also knows better. Did she speak out? No, nothing.
Voters, we need to remove the remaining members of this destructive, anti-government Free State club on Nov. 8. Please vote for reasonable candidates who will actually represent their constituents and rid our county delegation of extremists.
