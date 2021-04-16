To The Daily Sun,
In these COVID-19 times there are many people and things that we can appreciate, I want to say "thank you" to The Laconia Sun for the great job you have been doing to share information on many important subjects that can help us to be good citizens and involved in our communities. Thank you for the pictures that you share to brighten our day. Thank you for the questions that you ask to help us look at issues. Thank you for sharing the information regarding the passing of our citizens. It has been hard to know that with the inability to be with them, have services for them, etc. Thank you for the birth announcements, graduation announcements, marriage announcements, job promotions, and changes happening such as the Colonial Theatre. There are many other services you provide. On Wednesday, April 14, you covered the change of hands of a marina, a national trial report, a national vaccine report, health news, LRGH staff report, home improvement, summer camps, police report, business information, etc. You keep us informed, You are doing a great job! Thank you.
Susan Curtis
Gilford
