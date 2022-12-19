Thank you to The Laconia Daily Sun for the excellent, professional job you do of reporting the news; for the many important articles about what is happening in our town, counties, and the state and country; for sharing information about organizations, businesses and people.
I have enjoyed the Reader Pics that everyone has contributed; Carole Soule's stories about the happenings on her farm; keeping us informed about the passing of loved ones.
You have given us the facts that allow us to participate and help where we can. Thank you for the good news of many people, organizations and groups that help others. Looking at the Dec. 14 issue: Officers at the County Delegation reflect a new balance of power (extremism is happening all over our country not just here); a hiker saved by a ham radio operator using a tower installed by Gunstock; health news for seniors; shop local; "A Christmas Carol" at the Colonial Theatre.
The next day you reported the Lakes Region Children's Auction raised $625,000 to support 30,000 children locally. That work is done by boots-on-the ground, everyday people supporting our community. And how about Alex Ray of the Common Man restaurants matching $1.2 million donated for Ukranian relief to make a $2 million total for food, a bloodmobile, generators, and 10,000 sleeping bags?
Thank you for the information that helped church members and the community to save St. Joseph's church. Please continue to keep us informed. We want to work together with the church and its members to preserve this beautiful landmark church. It makes my heart happy to know that so much good is being done. Hats off to all of you, especially excellent reporters Catherine McLaughlin and Jon Decker, who kept us informed to save Gunstock. Merry Christmas.
