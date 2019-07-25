To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank the New Hampshire Supreme Court for making the right choice and keeping the Northern Pass dead. By ruling with a 5-0 unanimous decision, the court agreed that there is no debate — the Northern Pass is bad for New Hampshire and its citizens.
Now, it is time for Eversource to stop fighting for this project and move on. We cannot continue to keep wasting our time and money fighting against a disastrous infrastructure project that has now been rejected twice.
Fortunately, the courts did not allow this giant company to keep pushing aside New Hampshire citizens to grow their profits. The Northern Pass was never right for our state from the start, and any further efforts to force this project on the state would be ill-advised.
Thank you to everyone who helped to stop the Northern Pass! We wouldn’t have won without the support and efforts of everyone who has helped tell Eversource that the Northern Pass is wrong for New Hampshire. This is a great time for the people of New Hampshire.
Carson Hansford
Waterville Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.