To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to support Stacy Johnson-Bivolcic’s run for Meredith Town Clerk.
As assistant town clerk, she was always polite, friendly, and very helpful. I’ve known her for years and is a fantastic wife and mother. She will be a great addition to the town of Meredith.
Cindy Creteau
Meredith
