Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Expect periods of light freezing rain early...becoming heavier overnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Expect periods of light freezing rain early...becoming heavier overnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.