To The Daily Sun,
The Library warrant was very nearly derailed at the Deliberative Session on Feb. 1. There was about an hour and a half of discussion, with people speaking both for and against the warrant. A motion was made to reduce the cost of the warrant from $525,000 to $1. The motion was seconded. When the votes were counted, the warrant article had survived intact by only 3 VOTES! So the warrant will appear on the ballot as written.
Please, Ashland voters, come out to vote on March 10 and vote to support the purchase of the beautiful, historic school building for use as the Ashland Town Library. The deliberative session was proof that every vote counts.
Much of the discussion centered around the future of the Scribner Trust, which now supports the Scribner Building and grounds, but not the library itself. The trust may not be able to support the property much longer.
People object to the taxpayer cost, which is 23 cents per thousand. If you own property worth $100,000, that would amount to $23 per year, less than 50 cents per week. $23 is roughly the cost of a few pizzas, about four packs of cigarettes, or 12 cups of Dunkin’ per year. A library can save a person much more than $23 a year in books (print and downloadable), DVDs, audiobooks, wifi access, entertainment, and education. As a matter of fact, one hardcover book can cost more than $23.
With a bigger building, Ashland Town Library would be able to offer more services to more people. Yes, ongoing annual costs would increase as well, but we would argue that it is still a bargain for the services that could be provided in the school building.
A library is part of a community’s infrastructure. It’s an important symbol of a town’s success and sense of community. It’s an educational asset to children and adults alike. It’s a vital place of connection for the elderly. An attractive, active library can be a major factor for people deciding to live in a community. A larger library in a beautiful building can only enhance Ashland’s net worth.
Please visit the library if you would like more information. We will be sending mailers to Ashland residents soon.
You can watch the deliberative session here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlVWW0yeA-U.
You can make a private donation to the library building fund here: http://www.ashlandtownlibrary.org/library-building-fund.html.
Thank you for your support!
Library Trustees
Mardean Badger
David Ruell
Alice Staples
Ashland
