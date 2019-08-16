To The Daily Sun,
RE: Boycotting Trump donors to save country
Noticed Mr. Ross's pathetically overwrought opinion apparently calling for full-on harassment of not only politicians and staff members but plain vanilla supporters as well. Evidently you take after confirmed loser “You can’t be civil with Republicans” Hillary Clinton, making you a big time loser as well.
As I’m sure you really do know Mr. Ross, as most people, mostly voted for The Donald precisely because Hillary was and is such a completely corrupt loser and not to maintain business cost deductions. You getting in a bit over your head here?
Without getting into your other worthless speculations and misleading, stupid arguments (not to mention your “blatant lies and conspiracy theories,” your irresponsibility in destroying civil culture and “America’s future as a home for democratic norms and decency” may come home to bite you at some point. Maybe even next year as your apocalyptic tone would seem to indicate and other factors seem to be aligning on.
You’ve been at this for a while now Froma Harop, seemingly without much success, and have adopted the elitist view that you can shovel out any nonsense to the masses. Always the confirmation of writing past it’s peak. Might be time to hang it up.
Stephen J. Conkling
Meredith
