To The Daily Sun,
I urge you to support Richard Stuart by voting for him in the Carroll 08 state representative district. Brookfield, Effingham, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tuftonboro, and Wakefield make up this district. The state constitution calls for a representative for every 3,900 people. So, this district was drawn to represent the excess residents that didn’t get a representative.
I have known Dick since I was in high school in the 1960s and have been close to his family since that time. He has been a minister and psychotherapist and now is retired.
He will protect our local public schools from having their funds raided by the “Voucher Bill” supported by his opponent Bill Marsh. This bill would divert our taxes from the public schools to private and religious schools and would have the effect of raising your property taxes.
He presently volunteers on the Sandwich committee for Senior Housing and the Parks and Recreation committee. Richard is a founding member of the local Habitat for Humanity. Richard is pro-choice and supports family planning services for low income women.
It is important to vote for your local representatives. They have a significant impact on our lives and can stop the Republicans from down shifting expenses from the state to the town property taxes.
John Morrissey
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.