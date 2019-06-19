To The Daily Sun,
WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE ABOUT DEATH IN FRONT OF POST OFFICE IN MEREDITH?
For years residents have been asking for handicapped parking in front of post office. For years the joke has been "you take your life in your hands trying to cross the crosswalk here." Now a death.
Speed limit should be 15 and well posted. Get handicapped parking! No 18-wheelers running through to Middleton Lumber, ever — so they try to avoid tie-ups on Route 3.
I have had this discussion with town manager twice over the last year. He says it is the State of New Hampshire responsibilities. Meredith Police say it is town Selectboard's responsibility. Now a person has died. No more passing the buck.
Nancy Conlan
Meredith
