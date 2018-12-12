To The Daily Sun,
"Good grief Charlie Brown," the liberal media in doing cartwheels believing their own hype. Supposedly Mueller is hot one the heals of finding Trump guilty of, of what exactly? It's no crime to have an affair with another consenting adult (unethical yes, crime no) and it's no crime to pay hush money as long as it's his or her own money. But to hear our MSM tell it, Trump is as good as gone. Yea, and it doesn't snow in N.H. in the wintertime. Still waiting for that "crime?"
Next Chuck, Nancy and Donald got together in the White House for a "meeting," also called a shouting match, and came to the conclusion that President Trump will shout down the government if funding for "The Wall" is not passed. Chuck and Nancy were overjoyed because the last time it was shut it down it went bad for Republicans and good for Democrats. Not sure Trump is really that worried though so this could backfire big time on both sides. WELCOME TO GRIDLOCK!
Bruce Jenket has an ongoing debate with Mark Weinrob but it's very one-sided. Bruce uses verifiable facts while Mark relies on CNN, MSNBC and other extremely biased source "facts" (better known as unfounded opinions). Well Mark can't help it because real facts just do not fit into his predetermined results wannabe. Not unusual though, it's a common issue on the left, facts that; it's the old problem of trying to fit that square peg into the round hole. No matter how hard they pound away it just doesn't work. Oh sure their fellow deniers in truth swear it does but the wheels always keep falling off anyway.
Speaking of, Bernadette Loesch is still drinking the Kool Aid provided by those biased sources noted above. Poor Bernadette still believes leading Dems who excuse Black Lives Matter killing of cops operating on lies and fabrication and how about those Antifa mobs who conduct violent attacks, disrupt, smash, loot and burn are all justified "demonstrations." If Republicans and conservatives were all the bad guys, she, Mark and most of the leftist population would have long sense been residing in re-education camps somewhere in New Mexico or somewhere.
In the meantime, down on the boarder, the caravan is still stuck on the Mexican side awaiting Democrat politicians to come to their rescue. If they do, environmentalists will be thrilled no doubt with all the increased pressure for more energy, clean water, housing, and every other hit the green gang wants take. That doesn't even touch additional crime rates and drug gangs. Talk about myopic shortsightedness?
News tonight says France suffered another terrorist attack at a Christmas market. Wonder who might have some kind of grudge against a Christmas market? I don't know but the boys in Vagas are laying 0 to one it was a Muslim. Evening news hasn't said but I'm not bucking the odds. Bet you a coffee and donut none of those on the left who deny there is any problem with Islam won't either.
Steve Earle
Gilford
