To The Daily Sun,
I find it unfortunate yet predictable that, when asked to defend their claim that President Trump has lied over 10,000 times, the liberals hold up biased left-wing radical newspaper articles and university studies as proof. Most of the world population know that the liberals, press and universities openly hate President Trump, and thus are not impartial nor a valid reference source on anything Trump.
The liberals’ specific examples of President Trump’s alleged lies were anemic at less than 0.1% of the alleged 10,000 lies. The alleged lies listed revealed difference of conclusion and variance of facts as events unfolded. Possibly liberals don’t know what a lie is, or what truth is? After all, according to their hero, President Clinton, “that depends on what the meaning of is is.” Now that would explain things.
I hope that reasonable adults can agree that a lie is both a willful and knowing false statement. An example of a lie is from President Clinton to the Grand Jury and the U.S. Citizens: “I never had sexual relations with that woman.” Clinton knew the truth, understood the question, and then lied to his wife, the court, and the country. President Obama also lied many times about Obamacare, in response to an over-friendly and forgiving press: “You can keep your health plan.”
It is your right to dislike President Trump, hate his presidential style, and challenge his statements. It is also your right to claim that, in your opinion, he is a liar. Your rights, however, do not make you right.
Still waiting for that proof.
Keith Forrester
Meredith
