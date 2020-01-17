To The Daily Sun,
As Editors of the paper, it was misleading to title the letter from Bill Hemmel of Moultonborough as “Setting the facts straight about Tom Steyer’s campaign”. Mr. Hemmel was clearly misinformed about the facts when he stated that “Tom’s not a coal kind of guy”.
Per an article in the LA Times dated July 11, 2019, “Steyer is the founder of Farallon Capital Management, one of America’s largest hedge funds, the high-risk investment pools for big investors. He left Farallon in 2012 after running the San Francisco firm for 26 years.” The article goes on to state “… troublesome for Steyer’s public image is the fund’s history of investing in fossil fuel projects, including a giant coal mine in Australia that generates vast quantities of carbon emissions.” Apparently “The (coal mine) owners overcame protests by environmentalists and won permission to clear 3,700 acres of forest that served as a koala habitat and mine 12 million tons of coal per year.” The article also states “A key liability is Farallon’s 2005 investment of $34 million in Corrections Corp. of America, which runs migrant detention centers on the U.S.-Mexico border for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement” and “When Tom Steyer was running a hedge fund in 2000, he wrote a letter telling some wealthy investors their money would soon flow through an offshore company (British Virgin Islands) that would shield their gains from U.S. taxes. It was routine in finance…”
With so much information available at our fingertips today it only takes minutes to learn more about the record of each and every candidate, not only what they wish to tell us about but also the things they would rather we didn’t focus on…
Karyn Gattermann
New Hampton
