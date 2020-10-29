The New Hampshire Democratic Party includes a falsehood in one of its television ads comparing Chris Sununu to President Trump. The ad that has been appearing on WMUR TV flashes a picture of Donald Trump with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and claims that “Like Trump, Sununu supported judges who would make abortion illegal”. That is not true for New Hampshire women. Even if both Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v Casey were overturned, abortion would not be made illegal throughout the country. What would happen is that the laws of each state would govern abortion, and the laws are made by the legislative branch, not judges. Judges merely interpret the laws. New Hampshire laws prohibiting abortion were repealed in 1997 and current law allows abortion throughout a pregnancy, right up until birth, in fact, and which is less restrictive than almost any other state. Every election cycle Democrats try to scare women by trotting out this lie that Republican-appointed Justices will deprive women of their right to choose abortion.
New Hampshire women need not worry about losing the right to an abortion even if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court, and thus can safely vote for Republicans such as Donald Trump for President, Chris Sununu for governor, Corky Messner for US Senate, Matt Mowers for US Congress for district 1, or Steve Negron for US Congress for district 2 along with all of the Republicans running for state or local offices.
Steven Snow
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.