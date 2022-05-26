To The Daily Sun,
Considering the predisposed political relationships, as well as the biased selection process of the four newest members of the Gunstock Area Commission, it’s a short synaptic jump to consider the commission an extension of the Belknap County Delegation.
In keeping with Chair Peter Ness’s commitment to review Gunstock’s covert snow-sports operation, seems investigators have been contacting ski instructors. All too predictable.
It’s been suggested Norman Silber and Michael Sylvia’s actions "bamboozled fellow delegates". Hardly, the entire county delegation knows every detail of the past two years. They defend by word or remain complicit by their passivity. Example: the proposition suggesting the commissioner selection process was fairly vetted was another "bald-face lie" from a well-practiced group.
Mike Sylvia’s plea for re-election in Belmont, identifying himself as a true red Republican, couldn’t be more poignant. His record of ventilating racial stereotypes, suppression of women’s rights, censoring education, a self-admitted separatist, an embezzler of taxpayer funds to support the dismantling of the most successful GAC since 1959, makes the point.
Rep. Richard Littlefield advises "delegates" signed the Bean Pledge, swearing protection of our property from the plan to privatize Gunstock. The timing is disingenuous. You ask the constituency to "trust the future", after all the backroom deals, deceit and cover-ups. Had your recommitment to do your job come months earlier, when your leaders, your delegation, your party, initiated the prospect of leasing our land to the highest bidder, your words may have had some marginal degree of sincerity. October 2021, Norm Silber described Gunstock as an "out-of-control commercial business"... silence from the delegation.
Mike Sylvia aptly reminds: they are "all Republicans".
Steven JP Dionne
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.