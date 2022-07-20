To The Daily Sun,
The group "Citizens for Belknap" seems to desire the removal of extremists from government. A magnanimous undertaking, which I would support in a millisecond. One question, who identifies the extremists? Are they those who supported state succession? Those supporting the school voucher program, taxpayers funding the private school education of the wealthy, while public education continues to erode? Those who voted to defund women’s health clinics around the state? Shall we include those who voted for a dark-ages abortion law, subjugating women’s rights? Let’s include those who expurgated the teaching of the truth of American history in public schools.
Shall the "list" name those who supported Reps. Norm Silber and Mike Sylvia’s illicit use of taxpayer funds? Those who voted to suppress evidence related to the matter? Those who voted to install four unqualified Gunstock Area Commissioners? Those supporting the GAC’s current attempt to remove Gunstock managers? Shall the "list" include those who refused to hear complaints of workplace harassment and insubordination registered against Peter Ness while employed at Gunstock and serving as a commissioner?
"Save Gunstock", from whom? Those who would favor the privatization? Those in favor of an untenable and unwanted development scheme? Those who think it OK to remove access to a ski lodge from local weekday passholders? Those who think it OK to open the ski season two weeks late, "in order to provide summit skiing"? (BS) The reality, cut costs by eliminating two profitless weeks from an operational schedule, while sitting on your preseason pass money.
Think carefully, it’s not about politics, it’s our way of life. Understand this, there are two fundamental principles which control the success of any form of democracy. Firstly, the opportunity for shared wealth and of no less consequence the "majority rules", like it or not. Lose either, the entire system fails.
Steven JP Dionne
Laconia
