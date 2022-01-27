To The Daily Sun,
Evidently Jan. 28, is of some local significance, as all applicant resumes, for the forcibly vacated seat on the Gunstock Area Commission, must be in the hands of the Free-State Extremists (a.k.a. Belknap County Delegation), on said date. Seems most public support falls to Ms. Heidi Preuss. In fact, it would seem she is the sole candidate, as no one else has made a public whisper of interest. Of course, I would be more politically naive than I usually seem if I thought for a moment the FSE weren’t hard at work lobbying to add to their personal collection of obsequious GAC members. Thereby controlling three out of five members who simply regurgitate the party hymns. Politically speaking this is a great backup plan in the event HB 1078 fails, which is unlikely. You see when government is entirely controlled by a single party during an election year, the party's primary interest is to preserve majority at all costs. Votes on various topics during this period are all too predictable, as it seems other party members regardless of past whispers, contract a significant case of political laryngitis as the election season approaches.
While it would seem the FSE controls the selection process, one safe guard to ensure an honest consideration of all applicants, is to publish the resumes and qualifications of each candidate. For months we’ve heard the FSE sling political rhetoric toward the GAC in the form of unsubstantiated accusations regarding a "lack of transparency."
As Reps. Mike Sylvia, Norm Silber, Ray Howard and the other FSE followers wear RSA 91 like a cheap shirt, I'll wager the entire selection process will be held without public comment, in a non-public session, with the meeting minutes sealed, thereby denying Belknap County residents "due process." Again, while their actions may be contained within the bounds of adapted legislation... justice for the community is entirely denied by a handful of extremists.
Steven JP Dionne
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.