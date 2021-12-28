To The Daily Sun,
An interesting article by Roberta Baker recently. It would seem each time certain Belknap County Delegation members opens their mouths, another issue evolves:
"Sylvia said he has concerns over whether certain groups such as ski clubs or racing organizations may be getting preferential treatment or rates, but has no evidence other than hearsay. 'I want to know if there are financial considerations that certain groups are getting that are not ordinary in the business, that the owners of the area (county residents) are not informed of. I want the information to be available to the public,' including other commissioners."
The information is already available.
I’ll take a leap of faith here, speculating Rep. Mike Sylvia is referring to the Gunstock Ski Club. An organization my family has been a member of for decades. We raised children involved in the GSC for 16 years. Two individuals who have grown, to remain in New Hampshire, both incredibly successful in their professional endeavors and contributing to the NH community, on a local and national level. Their story is not unique, as the GSC has produced hundreds of athletes over decades, who have gone on to be exemplary citizens, servicing and representing the New Hampshire Community. Because you see, we as parents knew it was never about ski racing, rather it was about the value of building character of young people, who hear the countdown and know when the beep sounds it’s all about you, standing on your own, side of a mountain, being the best you can be on a particular day. What’s that value to community and state? Not sure, but I’m betting most members of the BCD don’t have a clue.
Being of modest means, were it not for the special consideration of county citizens, we would have never been able to afford placing our children into such a remarkable program.
I challenge every member of the delegation to research the history of the GSC and tell me how you possibly measure the peripheral value of the club against the "special consideration" given to our children.
You know not what you speak of.
Steven JP Dionne
Laconia
