To The Daily Sun,
I did find Rep. Mike Sylvia’s letter a fascinating read. Seems he has uncovered a clandestine conspiracy whereby a group of "Marxists" has taken over control of The Daily Sun. I would, of course, be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge, per usual, Mr. Sylvia’s accusations are completely unsubstantiated.
Frankly, I couldn’t give two piles of horse-feathers as to whom the CFG are or aren’t. I’ve never been one to mask my voice.
I’m certain Mr. Sylvia is acquainted with the Latin term, "eo vel ficta."
I was impressed with his use of the phase "mass formation psychosis." The term was initially employed by Dr. Robert Malone during an interview on the Joe Rogan podcast (speaking of right-wing extremists.) In the January issue of the New England Phycologist, John Grohol, Psy.D. points out Malone, much like our esteemed representative, "knows nothing of psychology or psychiatry." I suppose one has to assume the use of the phase is "sine merito."
Sylvia goes on to suggest Commissioner Peter Ness was denied "due process, instead they dropped unsubstantiated claims in the laps of the delegation." Another flat out lie. It was Sylvia’s coconspirator, Rep. Norm Silber, who informed the GAC not to bother to submit the request to remove Ness, as the motion would be dead on arrival. For Rep. Sylvia’s edification, by no definition is an executive summary signed by a lawyer duly licensed to practice in the state of New Hampshire defined as "unsubstantiated." Unless, you’ve never read said paper?
Those who have been truly denied "due process’’ are the victims of Ness’s on-mountain harassment and disruptive unprofessional behavior during the 2019-2020 ski season.
The entire circumstance begs a couple questions:
Why did the triad controlling Gunstock at the time allow Ness to remain employed for the entire 2019-2020 ski season, given the number of complaints?
How is it Ness’s behavior was so egregious, it gave area management cause to issue a "no rehire" statement to the commissioner, yet he remains on commission?
Why is it that attorney Tom Quarles’s team never spoke to victims of or named eyewitnesses to Peter Ness’s behavior? In fact, the half dozen victims or witnesses I’ve had conversation with had no knowledge an investigation was carried out until recently.
Rep. Sylvia once implied the actions of the GAC toward Commissioner Ness could be subject to litigation. One thing is certain. During discovery, all the documents will become evidentiary. And all involved will be heard from, adverse or otherwise.
Interesting, Rep. Sylvia closes his letter with a veiled threat, (the delegation need not hold to an application process.) The statement is all one needs to read to understand just where this individual is coming from.
Let me close in kind... long after the "Marxists" have retired to weeding and sailboating, there are a group of us who will spend the time and money to ensure the removal of Peter Ness from the GAC. We are not going away.
Steven JP Dionne
Laconia
