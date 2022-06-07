To The Daily Sun,
I want to take a moment to thank Rep. Richard Littlefield for taking the time out of his arduous schedule to respond to my recent letter regarding the actions of the Belknap County Delegation. While the representative’s comments are the usual self-aggrandizing rhetoric, one is able intuitively deduce his position on certain matters.
Littlefield is mistaken by the remark I implied anything. To the contrary, I have consistently, explicitly and with specificity, remarked on the delegation’s continued failures.
He’s correct in a singular comment, I have never "represented a city of nearly 17,000" and frankly neither has he. Recall his own literation "I always vote Republican", deduction, he represents 4,000 Laconia Republicans. Not what’s best for the community majority, no consideration for the moral value of the subject, just keep carrying the Red Team Banner.
Your "beloved city", really? My family has lived and worked in this city for six generations, which speaks for itself.
Littlefield writes "When is the opposition to Republican leadership going to start writing letters about things that really matter"? Aside from the absurdity and the lack of accuracy of the comment, the representative is suggesting the illicit use of tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees by delegation members lacks relevance. The suppression of evidence by the BCD lacks relevance. His words not mine.
Littlefield states, "legal bills that nobody could have known would be higher than the original appropriation limit". According to the representative’s rational, it’s an acceptable norm to spend $50,000 of our tax dollars and not track the expenditure. This represents the grossest dereliction of fiduciary responsibility by elected officials.
Recently, 10 of your trusted representatives voted to continue the suppression of evidence in the case of the illicit expenditure.
Thanks for making my point.
Steven JP Dionne
Laconia
