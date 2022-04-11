To The Daily Sun,
Gov. Chris Sununu has signed the new state representative districts and Gilford is now grouped with Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 2.
This makes our incumbent reps Norm Silber, who is leading the decimation of Gunstock; Glen Aldrich, who is trying to have New Hampshire leave the United States; Harry Bean, who rails against government assistance but is relishing his million dollar handout; and Gregg Hough, who said Dawn Johnson did “absolutely nothing wrong” when she shared conspiracy theory articles with racist and anti-Semitic cartoons.
Please everyone research your candidates this coming November and make sure their stances are in line with your values.
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
