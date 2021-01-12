Dawn Johnson claimed during her recent school board meeting that she had “learned lessons.” I’m not sure what lessons she thinks she might have learned, but I doubt it’s the lessons of caution, research, and mindfulness when sharing posts on social media that we all hoped for.
Having retreated to the social network site Parler, which has a significant user base of Donald Trump supporters, conservatives, conspiracy theorists, and right-wing extremists, Dawn continues to reshare content without regard for truthfulness, fact or impact on others.
In one of her most recent posts on this new echo-chamber for her, she reposts content shared by Lin Wood, a Q-Anon supporting lawyer with close ties to President Trump, who was just banned permanently from Twitter for the garbage he posts.
The most egregious of the recent posts, bad enough as it was at the time, can now be seen through the lens of the ultimate action that it supported: insurrection against the government of the United States of America.
The post said:
“The time has come Patriots. This is our time. Time to take back our country. Time to fight for our freedom.
Pledge your lives, your fortunes, & your sacred honor.
There will not be another chance.
Speak TRUTH. Be FEARLESS. Almighty God is with you.
TODAY IS OUR DAY.”
Along with an image of the Bennington flag with the text “1776 Again”
Read that again. “Take back our country”, “Time to fight”, “Pledge your lives” “1776 [Revloution] Again”.
Sadly that’s exactly what happened on Wednesday, Jan. 6 in Washington D.C. A seditious insurrection, supported and encouraged by Donald Trump, Q-Anon, Proud Boys, and Dawn Johnson.
What lesson has Dawn learned? I don’t have the faintest idea, but it’s not the lesson she needs to learn. Dawn Johnson must resign.
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.