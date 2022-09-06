As I think about the candidates who are running for office, I find they all have something in common. They show support for the Constitution, support for the 2nd Amendment, and support for parents' rights. These are all important issues; however, with each candidate supporting the same issues, how does a voter know who is the best candidate for the job? This is where research comes into play.
Some things to look at: how the candidates participated within their community. What boards did they work with? What community service have they provided that helped to improve the lives of the residents? Are they working to help Laconia and Belknap County grow in a positive way? Do they have an understanding of how growth happens in the city? Have they helped with local children's programs? Have they ever helped with the election process?
With 20 years serving on the Laconia Zoning Board of Adjustments, over 16 years serving on the board of directors of the Laconia Youth Football and Cheer Association, and six years as Ward Clerk for Ward 5 elections, I meet the aforementioned qualifications.
“For Our Future” it is important that, as a voter, you choose the best qualified candidates for Laconia District 5, State Representative.
