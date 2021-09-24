To The Daily Sun,
You were going to stop printing Mike Luckovitch’s cartoons. Is it your goal to alienate 50 percent of your readers or possibly more? The man has a disgusting vile opinion of Americans who don’t agree with him. Why do you print this dribble? I have noticed a left leaning slant to your newspaper lately and it never used to be that way. If you don’t like America, then move to Venezuela. I don’t believe they have an immigration problem. Here’s hoping for a Republican landslide in November of next year. Trump in 2024.
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
