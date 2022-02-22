To The Daily Sun,
One of the hardest things we humans still find difficult to do clearly is communicate abstract ideas. When those ideas involve technical or medical concepts to largely lay people, such as many of the readers of this paper, I believe it's best to keep letters and concepts simple and clear which is why I described the polio and small pox vaccines as having "killed" those diseases. Pat Furr correctly stated on Feb. 16 in a letter here that those vaccines inhibited the replication of the viruses. Thus it can rightly be said that they killed them. Polio does still exist but it is very rare not like when I was a boy. Small pox only exists frozen in a few labs but is seldom heard of. But with all due respect to Pat the COVID "vaccines" do not prevent or even inhibit its replication but only reduce its symptoms' severity. Saying "the success of the COVID vaccines are well established" does not make that so, it's an opinion. Millions have been reinfected after taking the shots so it is perfectly legitimate for us to conclude "it does not work", not like a vaccine anyway, no hogwash about it.
Steve Earle
Gilford
