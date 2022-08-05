Who are these terrible "Free Staters"? Are they rioting, looting, burning, assaulting, even killing? Missed it on the news and like "Proud Boys," these are names kind of new and being alleged as somehow huge dangers to democracy. Really? Where did they come from? Never heard of them until last few years, so what's the story; The Sun and media does not tell us if they are dangerous?
My belief is they are responses to BLM/Antifa (leftist domestic terrorists) and Progressive political totalitarian Democrats that want to trash our Constitution, laws, police and install a Chinese communist-like government here with them as the ruling elite. Can't say I blame either Proud Boys or Free Staters; most Americans don't want any United Communists States Of America, so who are those spreading the narrative these right wing (supporters of constitution, law, human rights etc.) are bad? Well, they are the Saul Alinsky "Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals" disciples following the rule "blame the other side of doing what you are doing." Pure, raw communism.
So readers when you see a letter citing Free Staters, understand the source. The author is either ignorant or a communist. Both Proud Boys and Free Staters are responses to radical leftism. It's the left who created them, inadvertently to be sure, but nevertheless did and now they condemn them for pushing back. Too bad.
Again look at what these "progressives" running things have done to America. Inflation up 9%, credit rates up, violent crime up, drug deaths up, unsecured border, sex trafficking. Everything the left has done are disasters. Listen to them and disasters will continue and we are again dependent on foreign nations for our oil when we exported domestic oil two years ago. Go figure.
