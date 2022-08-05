To The Daily Sun,

Who are these terrible "Free Staters"? Are they rioting, looting, burning, assaulting, even killing? Missed it on the news and like "Proud Boys," these are names kind of new and being alleged as somehow huge dangers to democracy. Really? Where did they come from? Never heard of them until last few years, so what's the story; The Sun and media does not tell us if they are dangerous?

