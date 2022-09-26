To The Daily Sun,

It isn't even October, yet we have had to turn on our heat. Raw, cold nights have made that necessary, so if "global warming" is actually happening where the heck is it? Last spring was slow in coming and our winter had extended weeks below freezing, then two weeks of really hot, summer days. Now I'm getting old (will be 80 in October) so I can tell you there is not a whisker's difference in our climate (weather patterns) from when I was a boy. So when WMUR TV presents a pending disaster piece that property along our sea coast is in dire jeopardy I had to laugh, so I did. But just in case folks down there buy it maybe I can pick up a nice ocean front cottage on the cheap? Somehow I doubt it though, because real science reported Greenland has several billion tons more ice already in September.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.