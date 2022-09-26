It isn't even October, yet we have had to turn on our heat. Raw, cold nights have made that necessary, so if "global warming" is actually happening where the heck is it? Last spring was slow in coming and our winter had extended weeks below freezing, then two weeks of really hot, summer days. Now I'm getting old (will be 80 in October) so I can tell you there is not a whisker's difference in our climate (weather patterns) from when I was a boy. So when WMUR TV presents a pending disaster piece that property along our sea coast is in dire jeopardy I had to laugh, so I did. But just in case folks down there buy it maybe I can pick up a nice ocean front cottage on the cheap? Somehow I doubt it though, because real science reported Greenland has several billion tons more ice already in September.
Oh, the sad plight of the greenies who just can't get science to support their fantasies. Even with President Joe Biden's dire prediction of increased hurricanes, which have not transpired, the greenies are desperately seeking straws upon which to cling. Unfortunately funding for make believes is still flowing from taxpayers through massive government grants and subsidies in profusion.
Good grief. Gov. Gavin Newsom out in California is passing a ban on gas- and diesel-powered vehicles to take effect next decade without any prospect of creating green energy enough to supply that state's needs already. Here in New Hampshire we are still hearing from Democrats tales of gloom and doom while we citizens are feeling the pain of the failed Socialist agendas. It will get worse unless voters decide enough is enough and replace useless Democrats bound in failures with common sense Republicans. Vote for change.
