To The Daily Sun,
Some progressive letter writers object to letters giving leftists unflattering descriptions, calling on editors to ban them. Can memories be so short? I personally was called, in these pages, racist, homophobe, fascist, misogynist and several other names but not once did any progressive call for the writers of those smear letters be banned. Letter writers from the left have enjoyed spreading proven lies against President Donald Trump, denied President Joe Biden and administration are responsible for our failing economy, skyrocketing murder, rape, home invasion, assaults, car thefts, riots by domestic terrorists, every kind of crimes, blunders and insane policies all doing harm to Americans and all this is ignored by progressives who worry that someone (on the left) was called a name. Anyone who thinks about it will conclude these "names" are well deserved.
While engaged in this hissy fit of virtue signaling these writers might try informing readers of any actual crimes President Trump committed they have evidence of which I'm sure they bought into? I've challenged these people over five years to do so but the silence speaks for them. They have excused and supported Antifa (a perfect reincarnation of Nazis) and BLM whose leaders are admitted Marxists and perform so. When Hamas, terrorists controlling Gaza, launched hundreds of rockets against Israel these writers condemned Israel and supported Hamas. There is no moral high ground.
Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 some billion as per article here in The Sun on April 26, from Associated Press. Press authors Krisher and O'Brian sense some concern by users afraid Twitter will now become a "haven for disinformation, hate speech and bullying". Isn't that exactly what it's been, a one-sided bully banning conservatives opinions, promoting leftist agendas and echoing progressive misinformation such as the "Trump Russian conspiracy" among many others. Yeah pretty much.
Steve Earle
Gilford
(0) comments
