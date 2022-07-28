Our Daily Sun (Pravda on the Paugus) has jumped both feet into the Gunstock issue siding with, no surprise, the big money fat cats who were running it like it was their play thing and ignoring the laws. Gunstock, owned by the people of Belknap County, not these rich cats, was seen fit to remove them for cause, right and legal by our elected county commissioners. The money men, not to be thwarted, teamed up with a George Soros-funded professional PAC from Manchester and now the mountain is temporarily closed. We all read all about it so no more on that. But here we see just what these big shots think of average people here in this county teaming up with Soros leftists to do harm.
Enter The Daily Sun which has been turning left like a corkscrew ever sense Ed Engler got too sick to run his paper. At the "walk out" resignation performance the young Sun reporter, taking the side of the left of course, performed his biased political activist routine. Everything other then a 5-year-old falling to the floor and holding his breath. What a disgrace, no pretense of objective reporting at all.
The lies and smears flow freely down on the Paugus, chief among them leftist "cartoonist" Mike Luckovich. Drummed off a couple years ago he's been back pumping his hate sense earlier this year. In his space last week he was trying still to convince readers President Donald Trump committed some crime. After six years and six investigations not even a parking ticket but Mike keeps trying. It must pay good pushing hatred?
This is all about turning our county blue in November, you've seen the disasters socialists are doing.
