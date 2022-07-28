To The Daily Sun,

Our Daily Sun (Pravda on the Paugus) has jumped both feet into the Gunstock issue siding with, no surprise, the big money fat cats who were running it like it was their play thing and ignoring the laws. Gunstock, owned by the people of Belknap County, not these rich cats, was seen fit to remove them for cause, right and legal by our elected county commissioners. The money men, not to be thwarted, teamed up with a George Soros-funded professional PAC from Manchester and now the mountain is temporarily closed. We all read all about it so no more on that. But here we see just what these big shots think of average people here in this county teaming up with Soros leftists to do harm.

