Sen. Maggie Hassan is spinning another whooper. Either she is dumber than the proverbial box of bricks or thinks you are. Yes, SCOTUS overturned Roe, but did not ban abortion and only took the issue out of federal jurisdiction, meaning Don Bolduc, if elected, will have zero input either way on it nor would Hassan or any other person in Congress or any president, for that matter.
Hassan makes a habit of flat-out lying. She has never been a fiscal watchdog bucking her own party, never passed a single piece of legislation onto the floor for debate. She counts on voters too careless or those who do not even care. Is that you?
Now, Laconia State School property was subject of a recent letter to the editor and I do remember the high school students presented a number of ideas though after several months can't recall them. Some were probably good? The thing is this property has been the subject of numerous studies, plans and proposals over decades and you can't get any two people to agree on one, so it is a perpetual bouncing ball in the city. When I was in high school in the late '50s and early '60s the Wrentham State School in Wrentham, Massachusetts, was nearby. It closed some years before Laconia's did. I had occasion to go back by that old facility a couple of years ago. Its buildings are falling apart, a total eyesore, a blight in an otherwise nice town. They have the same problem, no two people can agree on anything about it. This will be Laconia's problem before to much longer unless a decision can be agreed on. Good luck.
