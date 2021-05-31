To The Daily Sun,
Finally a truce in the Gaza-Israeli conflict after 11 days of fierce bombardment, counter bombardment once again initiated by Hamas (a well-known terrorist group). Here in our U.S. Congress the usual anti-Semitic voices are calling for Israel to be punished for defending itself against an unprovoked attack by Hamas. These officials should be rebuked and censured for their support of this terrorist group and their profound anti-Semitism. Unfortunately far too many members of both houses lack both the courage and the integrity to act with honor and that shames our entire nation.
Critical race theory is the latest element from the left to promote hatred and division in America. It is completely racist in itself and a total lie beginning to end. Consider:
The history of slavery goes back before The Old Testament, before even the written word and was embraced by nearly every race, creed and religion on every continent possibly excepting Australia. Of all the human centuries how many cultures of their own accord banished slavery? Only in Western Europe did enlightenment begin. Of those how many fought a long bloody civil war against their own kind to end it legally and permanently? Then for more decades we fought against segregation, Jim Crow laws, passed civil rights laws, arrested and imprisoned KKK and like leaders and destroyed them as a political and economic entity. Only here in the U.S. did we do that and only because the majority of white Americans supported that.
Today there are those who are attempting to label us as a "racist nation," all whites are essentially racist they claim. History and reality proves this is an evil lie. Because there are some few true racists, not exclusive to just whites, the attempt is to define us by the least of us rather than the rest of us. This is a fraud being pushed by radical socialists working to a Marxist totalitarian regime without human rights, civil rights only the right to conform and obey.
Wise Americans will reject this alternative to our Constitutional Republic.
Steve Earle
Gilford
