Isn't it amazing how the Democrats can lie so often and so well? Practice, practice, practice, I guess. It's as if the only issue they can address in this coming election is about abortion, or lack thereof. When the SCOTUS overturned Roe it did not abolish abortion, it made it a state issue. A few states may abolish it but most will simply regulate it and a few will not change it at all.
So when Democratic adds on TV or glossy mailings come into your house telling you Republican candidates like Don Bolduc, Karoline Leavitt or Robert Burns will ban your rights to abortion, they are lying. Returning the abortion issue to the states means none of these candidates running for Congress, House or Senate, will have zero power to affect this issue either way.
The left will lie because they cannot tell you our economy is good and our borders are secure while violent crime and drug deaths are soaring and our country the laughingstock of the world because of their policies. The Democrats are responsible for every disaster and failure affecting all our lives and our nation. They have no successes to tout, so they pick a false-flag issue and lie to you trying to get your vote on emotion, not reason.
This brings me to a letter to the editor from Jan Newton complaining that Republicans are not keeping wages up with costs. Yup, costs are up 8%, so whose fault is that? We all know Joe Biden, Maggie Hassan and Chris Pappas, the very folks Jan urges everyone to vote back into office along with every other Democrat guilty of the reckless spending and programs responsible. Democrats like Jan thinks we're all idiots.
