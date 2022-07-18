To The Daily Sun,
Seems there is a big dust-up over at Gunstock Mountain Resort. I'm no skier but as a resident citizen of Belknap County things there affect me and all county residents. Full disclosure I consider Norm Silber a good friend and an honest, responsible, elected official of the county. Reading the smears written of him here in The Sun rightfully disturbs me. But let me get to the issue. Our elected county officers replaced some of those who had been running Gunstock for cause. They were not following the law. I believe most rational people believe there should be consequences to people who break the law. A drunk driver, a burglar when caught face consequences so why not an appointed manager of, well, Gunstock?
Following this story here in The Sun it makes the removal of the former manager sound like some kind of huge miscarriage of justice. Not so, I go back to "if you do the crime you do the time" and I don't care how rich or entitled you are.
New thing here all of a sudden a political action group pops up, an apparently very professional and well-funded group, attacking our elected county representatives with questionable accusations. Makes me think this is anything but a spontaneous response by county citizens. I could be wrong but it looks to me like a good deal of outside money is involved. Therefore I suspect this is a Democratic Party-organized political effort to unseat Republican, elected county representatives with Gunstock only the point of attack.
So let me remind everyone just what a disaster the Democratic Party has brought to you and me here in New Hampshire and all across the nation. Any Democrat, regardless of the excuse or promises they make if elected, will vote for more harmful policies.
Steve Earle
Gilford
