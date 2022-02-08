To The Daily Sun,
About that letter heading, "Vaccinations keep children, communities healthy," well I wish that was true, it just isn't. Solid reports and studies reveal 70% of people testing positive for COVID have had their shots. I know because my wife and I had ours but last month we came down with the darn thing. Not pleasant I tell you but we recovered even though we are in our late 70s and are high risk. I'm hoping we will not get it again but can't see any purpose in more shots when the stuff does not work.
I had a small pox vaccination when I was little, it worked but that was not a virus. I had the Salk vaccine against polio in elementary school but again not a virus. Afraid the virus vaccines are more smoke and mirrors so thanks but no thanks.
Steve Earle
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.